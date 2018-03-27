Barcelona set for transfer scrap with Real Madrid, rivals fight over five targets

Based on results this season, it’s Real Madrid who need more activity in the transfer market than Barcelona this summer, but reports claim that the old rivals share several targets.

The Catalan giants have an 11-point lead at the top of the La Liga table with just nine games remaining, while they are also in the Copa del Rey final and Champions League quarter-finals.

SEE MORE: Luis Suarez raises concern over Barcelona teammate’s future, Euro giants plot swoop

In contrast, Madrid only have Europe as a way of avoiding ending the campaign empty-handed, albeit their recent record in the Champions League would suggest that it’s a more than viable possibility.

Nevertheless, both sides will be looking to reinforce and strengthen their respective squads this summer, but with Los Blancos perhaps in more need of doing so in order to bridge the gap that has been created.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Barcelona are looking to hijack moves from Real Madrid for Matthijs de Ligt, Alvaro Odriozola, Fabian Ruiz, Maxime Lopez and Nabil Fekir.

Given that Ernesto Valverde already has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele at his disposal from an attacking perspective, it doesn’t seem to make too much sense in pursuing others to add further competition in that department.

In contrast, with a lack of quality depth in defence, the signings of De Ligt and Odriozola would make a lot more sense, with the Ajax and Real Sociedad youngsters certainly impressing at this early stage of their respective careers.

Yerry Mina remains inexperienced while Thomas Vermaelen will turn 33 later this year and has his history of struggling with injuries. In turn, depth behind Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti is needed, while Odriozola would address the issue at right-back given Nelson Semedo hasn’t nailed down the position for himself and Sergi Roberto continues to be used out of his natural position to plug the gap.

As for Madrid, the same depth questions can be asked of them, but they must start adding quality long-term options sooner rather than later to prepare to open a new cycle with several key individuals on the wrong side of 30 including the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Albeit they’ve all shown that they still have plenty left in the legs.