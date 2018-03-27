Chelsea fans will love what influential figure has to say on potential Conte issue and future

With Antonio Conte deploying Eden Hazard in different roles for Chelsea this season, the Belgian forward has revealed that he doesn’t care where he plays.

Arguably most effective when cutting in from the wing, the 27-year-old has been used as a ‘false nine’ in big games this season, which in turn has split opinion as to whether Chelsea are getting the most out of him.

Hazard has 15 goals and 11 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and so from an individual perspective, he’s had another solid campaign and has been influential in the final third.

However, with options like Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud to play through the middle, he’ll arguably hope to play in his preferred position on the left flank where is undoubtedly dangerous and is better suited.

For now though, he has dismissed any potential notion that he isn’t happy to play elsewhere, while supporters have been handed a major boost as he has seemingly insisted that his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

“I just want to be on the pitch,” Hazard told Sky Sports. “Number 9, 10, I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem. I just want to be on the pitch and try to give everything like I do every time.

“I’m happy with Chelsea. I am just thinking about the end of the season and the World Cup. I have got two years left on my contract so I am just happy.”

It’s a double boost in a matter of days for Chelsea fans, as Sky Sports reported on Monday how Thibaut Courtois sent out a similar message on his future too, which was particularly important given his contract expires next summer.

Both have been fundamental to Chelsea’s recent success, winning two Premier League titles in the last three years, and so keeping them in west London will be a massive boost for all concerned. Nevertheless, until new contracts are actually signed, perhaps there will still be a nervousness over their long-term futures.