England fans all stress over one player in particular after shaky start against Italy

It’s fair to say that England didn’t have the greatest of starts against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night, with the Azzurri enjoying some early pressure.

The Three Lions took the lead though through Jamie Vardy as he struck a thunderous effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma, only for a late penalty from Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne to ensure that the two sides had to settle for a draw.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Jesse Lingard helps England break deadlock vs Italy

In the early stages of the game though, one man received plenty of criticism as he undoubtedly looked very shaky and nervous in possession, and that was Man City defender John Stones.

As seen in the videos below and comments, many picked up on his troubles, with England fans questioning whether or not he could prove to be a costly figure at the back for Gareth Southgate’s side at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

In order to enjoy a successful tournament, England will have to keep it tight at the back against the top teams. In fairness, they went 622 minutes without conceding before that Insigne penalty so that would suggest that Southgate has certainly instilled some steeliness and organisation at the back.

Moving forward though, it looks as though many have reservations over Stones ahead of the World Cup but given how he’s featured regularly for Southgate leading up to the tournament, it’s more than likely that they’ll have to trust in him to do a job and cut out any mistakes from his game.

This is exactly why John Stones isn’t good enough to be a Premier League defender, let alone be in the England squad. How anyone has ever rated him is beyond me… pic.twitter.com/YEijK8DlqV — Jamie Bennett (@jamiebennett92) March 27, 2018

#ENGITA When you think you’re Beckenbauer but you’re really John Stones… pic.twitter.com/AQdK1Bj14l — WrongStar (@WrongStar) March 27, 2018

3 minutes in and I’d already be contemplating dragging Stones if I was gaffer — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) March 27, 2018

Can John Stones watch the World Cup from Home please — Jack Hails (@jack_hails1) March 27, 2018

Chelsea dodged a Howitzer shell with John Stones….#CFC — David Tossell (@DavidTossell) March 27, 2018

John Stones always makes me nervous? — MUFC????? (@primepogba6) March 27, 2018

John Stones will cost us at the World Cup. — Lee Huskinson (@LeeMundoBoro) March 27, 2018

50 mill defender John stones ffs he’s like bambi on ice #ENGITA — Lee Ali (@leeali86) March 27, 2018

John Stones acts like he has never kicked a ball in his life when playing for England — RJ?? (@RossLCFC25) March 27, 2018