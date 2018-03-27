Great news for Liverpool: Real Madrid won’t prioritise £200m target, claims Spanish football expert

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing campaign this year, and that in turn continues to lead to speculation of big-name signings this summer in a possible shake-up.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are well off the pace in the La Liga title race, will not contest the Copa del Rey final and still have a long road ahead in the Champions League which remains their last hope of silverware this season.

In turn, although Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly rediscovered his top form in the second half of the year, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have continued to struggle, with the former in particular disappointing having scored just eight goals in 34 appearances.

That would suggest that changes in the attacking third might be needed, but as reported by The Sun, who claim Mohamed Salah is a £200m target this summer, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that will involve going for Chelsea ace Eden Hazard rather than splashing out on the Liverpool man.

“He has a lot of things to go for him,” Balague said of the Egyptian international. “But if they get Hazard they won’t need Salah. It seems like they wouldn’t put that much money into Salah.”

That will be a major relief for Liverpool, as they’ll be desperate to avoid losing their influential winger given the impact that he has made at Anfield in his first season with the club.

The 25-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 games for the Reds, playing a fundamental role in their continued pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot while also chasing glory in Europe this season too.

As a result, they’ll certainly be delighted if Balague’s tip is right, as not only will it be a boost in their bid to keep one of their best players, but it could also see one of their direct rivals severely weakened given Hazard’s importance at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea desperately try to battle their way back into the top four picture this season.