Is England vs Italy on TV? kick-off time, stream, date, odds and squads

It’s the final friendly of the international break as England return to Wembley to host Italy.

Gareth Southgate’s men will be buoyed by their performance on Friday night against Holland winning 1-0, courtesy of a Jesse Lingard strike.

Southgate is almost certain to rotate his team after they impressed against the Dutch.

Jack Wilshere will still be missing for the Three Lions due to a minor knee injury, but his Arsenal teammate Danny Welbeck could be pushing for a first-team start.

Italy suffered World Cup qualification heartache as they lost to Sweden in the play-offs; meaning that they will not participate in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

They warmed up for the match by succumbing to defeat against Argentina 2-0 at the Etihad, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini scoring.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is poised to start in goal ahead of veteran keeper, Gianluigi Buffon.

When is England vs Italy kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 27 at Wembley.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is England vs Italy on TV? Can I live stream it?

The game will be live on ITV1 and ITV1HD, with coverage starts at 7.30pm and the ITV Hub to stream online.

What are the England vs Italy odds?

England – 11/10

Draw – 2/1

Italy – 14/5

What are the squads?

England squad

Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope,

Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Rose, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Alfie Mawson, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire,

Eric Dier, Jack Wilshere, Jordan Henderson, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele Alli, Ashley Young,

Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Lewis Cook, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford.

Italy squad

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa),

Leonardo Bonucci (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Gian Marco Ferrari (Sampdoria), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea),

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan), Bryan Cristante (Atalanta), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorge Luiz Frello Jorginho (Napoli), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain),

Andrea Belotti (Torino), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Verdi (Bologna).