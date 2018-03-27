Is Spain vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s Spain vs Argentina in a star-studded international friendly match in Madrid.

Argentina head into the match in good form, after they defeated former World Cup winners Italy at the Etihad on Friday night, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini scoring.

Lionel Messi was ruled out of the match, with a sore abductor muscle injury.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli said he would be fit to play tonight during yesterday’s press conference, however, reports emanating from Argentina suggest otherwise.

This will be a blow for fans hoping to see the maestro in action; and furthermore, Sergio Aguero has not travelled to Madrid for Argentina’s next friendly either, the country’s federation announced.

A tweet from Seleccion Argentina read: “Sergio Aguero will be released from the group to continue the recovery of his left knee.”

Meanwhile, Spain head into the match after drawing with Germany 1-1 with Rodrigo opening the scoring after a lovely pass by Andres Iniesta.

Alvaro Morata will be missing for Spain after failing to make the squad.

What time is Spain vs Argentina kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 27.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm UK time.

Is Spain vs Argentina on TV?

This international friendly is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.

What are the Spain vs Argentina odds?

Spain – 4/5

Draw – 13/5

Argentina – 10/3

What are the squads?

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Hernandez (Villarreal), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (UANL), Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Defenders: Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Diego Perotti (Roma), Joaoquin Correa (Sevilla).