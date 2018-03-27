James Tarkowski: How much do former club Brentford receive after England debut?

James Tarkowski made his England debut tonight against Italy and his former club Brentford, are set to make a tidy sum from his selection.

Tarkowski has been stellar for his club this season and has helped Burnley concede just 26 goals in the top flight this season and has been rewarded with his first start for his country.

The 25-year-old, whose paternal grandfather left Poland for England after World War II, grew up in Manchester and was a United fan as a child.

He played for Oldham in 2011, before moving to Brentford at the end of the January transfer window in 2014, when they gained promotion to the Championship.

However, things turned sour when he submitted a transfer request to leave in January 2016 as he wanted to move to Burnley.

The defender even refused to play for the Bees against the Clarets in January 2016 in a bid to force a move to Turf Moor.

4 – James Tarkowski is the fourth @BurnleyOfficial player to make an appearance for England since the start of 2017; only Tottenham (7), Liverpool (6) and Man Utd (6) have had more players appear. Clarets. pic.twitter.com/ZAvQe5qdn5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 27, 2018

However, Brentford will now receive a fee of £500,000 for his England debut due to international clauses in his contract.

Furthermore, the west London club would receive an additional £500,000 should he make a competitive appearance for England at the World Cup 2018 this summer, or for the Euro 2020 qualification.