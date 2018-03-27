Manchester United to bid for perfect Jose Mourinho target in coming weeks, confident of sealing bargain transfer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney in the coming weeks and are confident of getting a deal done for around £25million.

The Scotland international has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s preferred target in defence this summer due to his versatility and it looks like this potential bargain could be on the cards, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tierney has shone for Celtic and looks one of the top young full-backs in the game, operating mostly on the left but also capable of slotting in on the right-hand side or as a centre-back.

United look in need of strengthening at the back so could do with signing a player of Tierney’s quality and versatility to give them more cover in a number of areas.

The 20-year-old looks to have a bright future in the game and could be an ideal long-term addition for the Red Devils for a very sensible transfer fee – a move away from the manner in which they’ve chased superstars and expensive buys in recent times.

It is easy to see why Mourinho rates Tierney highly, with the Mirror adding that United scouts have given glowing reports to the Portuguese tactician after watching him in action.