Liverpool transfer news: LFC ace to make key decision after World Cup, PL star eyes Anfield move

Much has been made of the battle between Liverpool goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet to be the first choice between the posts this season.

Both have been given opportunities to impress by Jurgen Klopp, and in truth, both have been guilty of making some costly mistakes along the way to suggest that the solution could perhaps lie outside of the club with a new signing.

However, given Karius has now started nine consecutive Premier League games, that would suggest that not only has the 24-year-old won the battle with Mignolet, but perhaps that he has also earned the trust of Klopp and could be the first choice at Anfield beyond this season.

In turn, that leaves Mignolet in a difficult position, and he has now revealed that a decision on his club future will wait until after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” he said, as quoted by Belgian publication DH Net. “I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool. Of course I want to play. The coach knows that, and I have talked about it with him. I will think about my future after the World Cup.”

In his defence, he provided a very professional answer in general as he insisted that he would continue to work hard and be ready if needed.

However, time will tell if he gets chances at Liverpool, or if he has to move elsewhere to get regular football as at 30 years of age, he’s too good and has a long way to go in his career to be considered a back-up option.

Meanwhile, Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been surprisingly open about his desire to join Liverpool, as evidently the 25-year-old is a big fan of the Reds.

Particularly with doubts over Emre Can’s future on Merseyside as his contract will expire this summer, Klopp may well be in the market to bolster his options in that department and Doucoure has seemingly put his hat in the ring to be a candidate.

“Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction,” he told Canal Plus, as noted by The Sun. “I was impatient to play at Anfield, I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play for a club like this.”

As noted by the club’s official website, RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita is set to join at the end of the season, but perhaps more will be needed moving forward in order for Liverpool to compete on various fronts moving forward rather than just replace outgoing individuals.