Luis Suarez raises concern over Barcelona teammate’s future, Euro giants plot swoop

Barcelona have a number of fundamental players in the current squad, but Luis Suarez is reportedly concerned over one teammate’s future in particular.

The Catalan giants are on course to win the La Liga title this season, as they boast an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid with just nine games to go.

Further, they will contest the Copa del Rey final next month as well as continuing their pursuit of Champions League glory as they’ve reached the quarter-final stage.

A key part of that success under Ernesto Valverde this season has been the ever-reliable Sergio Busquets, with the 29-year-old making 41 appearances in all competitions.

While he won’t rack up big numbers in goals or assists, the midfield maestro remains absolutely essential in front of the defence, both in providing defensive coverage but also to set the tempo for Barcelona and help build attacks.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Suarez is said to be aware of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, with the French giants tipped to offer a lucrative contract offer to prise the Spanish international away from the Nou Camp.

Given that he’s been with Barca throughout his career after coming through the youth ranks, it’s difficult to see Busquets wanting to leave his hometown club, especially if they’re still competing at the highest level for major honours.

Whether or not the reported financial side of the deal sways him remains to be seen, but it’s enough to trouble Suarez, as per Don Balon.

As noted above, it’s easy to understand why. Without a direct replacement already at the disposal of Valverde and ready to step in, it doesn’t seem to make any sense from the club’s perspective to listen to an offer. However, if Busquets was to have his head turned by the potential money on offer, that could complicate matters and that is essentially what Suarez fears it seems.