Barcelona rival Arsenal & Chelsea for shock Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona have reportedly joined the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the running to seal the transfer of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

The Catalan giants are on the lookout for a new signing in that position this summer, and supposedly see Shaw as a decent-value alternative to Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, according to the Daily Mirror.

Shaw has struggled for United but has long been thought of as one of English football’s most promising young talents, despite criticism from some quarters over both his fitness and his attitude.

Barca clearly rate him highly enough to consider adding him to their squad this summer, while the Mirror also mentions interest from United’s rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

All three clubs could do with strengthening at left-back, and Shaw would make a fine addition if he could live up to the potential he’s shown at points throughout his career.

United would surely rather see the England international move abroad if possible, as they may have reason to be wary of the player improving elsewhere in the Premier League and coming back to haunt them in a big way by strengthening one of their top four rivals.