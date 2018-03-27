Deal agreed: Manchester United beat Manchester City to defender transfer

Manchester United have reportedly beaten Manchester City to what could be a very promising transfer swoop for a talented young defender.

The Red Devils are said to have pipped their rivals to the signature of 16-year-old Polish defender Lukasz Bejger, according to the Manchester Evening News.

While it’s bound to be a long time before Bejger is seen in first-team action, this could still be a smart swoop by United for the future as they have a proud history of bringing through young talent.

The teenager has clearly impressed with his club Lech Poznan if both United and City were chasing him, and he looks to have shown plenty of promise as either a centre-back or a right-back.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are known for their fierce rivalry dating back to their time in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, and they’re now battling out to be top dog in Manchester.

Still, Guardiola has often been known for being more favourable towards handing opportunities to youngsters than Mourinho, though that has not stopped Bejger seemingly choosing a move to Old Trafford instead.