Manchester United given second chance to seal transfer of £88million star who’d thrive under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United look to have been given a major transfer boost as Real Madrid prepare to sell Gareth Bale for an asking price of just £88million this summer.

According to AS, Real look more than likely to let Bale go after his disappointing form at the Bernabeu in recent times, with injuries and a seeming loss of confidence meaning he’s been barely recognisable from the player who tore up Premier League defences during his Tottenham days.

MORE: Manchester United urged to sign Dutch sensation after two assists vs Portugal and defensive masterclass on Cristiano Ronaldo

Still, AS claim United were in for the Wales international last summer and it seems there will be another opportunity for them to snap him up if they still want him.

Bale could be a useful addition for the Red Devils given the struggles of Alexis Sanchez since his January move from Arsenal, while at his best he’d also surely be an upgrade on inconsistent young players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Jose Mourinho is known for demanding more from players and could be just the man to revive Bale’s career by giving him a key role in his United side.

The 28-year-old could benefit from playing in England again and from having more trust from his manager after falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane.

AS add that Bale is now tempted to leave the Bernabeu despite rejecting United’s advances last year.

However, the Daily Mail recently claimed Mourinho’s treatment of Luke Shaw could put Bale off joining United as he and the defender are represented by the same agency.