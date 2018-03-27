Man Utd transfer news: €150m price-tag for TOP TARGET, Guardiola BATTLE plus MAJOR HINT over key star’s future

Man Utd are expected to be busy this summer, and speculation continues to link them with various targets to bolster Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Having fallen short in the Premier League title race, Champions League and League Cup, the FA Cup remains their only hope of silverware this season.

In turn, reinforcements will be needed this summer in order to help bridge that gap while with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini soon to be out of contract, the midfield will certainly need to be addressed.

According to The Daily Star, that search could take Man Utd to Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, although they claim that Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants him at the Etihad too.

As a result, the two Manchester giants may face a transfer scrap for the 26-year-old, who would undoubtedly bring energy, technical quality and a box-to-box presence in the heart of the team.

However, if United wish to add Lazio ace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic to their list of signings this summer, it appears as though they’re going to have to spend big.

As per the Metro, Lazio are said to be demanding €150m for the Serbian international, who has continued to impress in Serie A and emerge as one of the most promising young talents in Europe.

The 23-year-old would help fill that potential void in midfield with a more attacking plan in mind, as he is effective in the final third and will be expected to improve and develop his game further in the coming years.

Meanwhile, in terms of keeping their best players, David De Gea has dropped a huge hint that he isn’t planning on going anywhere after suggesting that the ‘love’ he feels in England isn’t replicated in Spain as he spoke while on international duty this week.

“I get more things from England than from here [in Spain],” he said, as per the Metro. ‘The love is enormous that they give me in England and that’s why I do not notice it so much here.”

It remains to be seen whether that’s enough of a clue to suggest that he’s ready to commit his long-term future with United as opposed to a possible move to Real Madrid, which has long been touted.