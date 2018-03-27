Manchester United player ratings for the season so far: Where do Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez rank?

Tonight’s round of international friendlies mean we’re a step closer to the real football coming back, but until then why not catch up with our Manchester United player ratings for the 2017/18 season so far?

Jose Mourinho has had his critics for failing to truly mount a serious title challenge this term, but there have been positives from some areas of his squad that suggest things could get better next season.

United still have a good chance of winning the FA Cup before the campaign is done, and are near-certainties to get back into the Champions League next season.

Some of their recent signings haven’t exactly gone to plan, but this is a squad packed full of potential and here’s how we’ve ranked them (from worst to best) based on how they’ve done up to now…

Matteo Darmian

Barely played. Hasn’t done anything of note when he has. Surely on the way out of Old Trafford this summer after a highly disappointing spell.

Michael Carrick

Just the four appearances in all competitions as he heads towards retirement, but it’s hard to place Michael Carrick any higher than this for now, despite him being guaranteed legendary status at the club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Just the one goal for the Swede who recently left for LA Galaxy, so Zlatan Ibrahimovic is only in the bottom three based on form this season.

Daley Blind

Another player who’s hardly played. Whilst being a fairly reliable and solid performer he’s clearly not quite of the standard required for a club of United’s size.

Victor Lindelof

A difficult first season for a young player who looked a good prospect at Benfica. One or two promising displays but will have to do better to ensure he’s a regular.

Ander Herrera

Not used as much this season, it is little surprise that Ander Herrera’s Old Trafford future is in some doubt. Still something of a fan-favourite, but just doesn’t offer quite enough when he does get on the pitch, aside from a reliable level of aggression and work rate.

Alexis Sanchez

Just the one goal and an extremely poor start from the January signing, with many at United already seeming to turn on Alexis Sanchez. We’re giving the Chilean the benefit of the doubt as moving teams mid-season is not an easy transition to make, but he has to improve pretty quickly to change people’s minds.

Chris Smalling

Some good games but Chris Smalling continues to struggle for consistency and has the odd mistake in him that means he surely cannot be considered a long-term solution in defence for United.

Marcos Rojo

Similarly to Smalling, Marcos Rojo just doesn’t inspire quite enough confidence. Injuries have held him back this term so we haven’t really seen enough of what he can do, but you’d have to think his position is under some threat.

Phil Jones

One of United’s more solid defensive performers, Phil Jones is still not quite high enough above Smalling and Rojo, which is why one expects Mourinho will be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer.

