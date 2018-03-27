Manchester United urged to sign Dutch sensation after two assists vs Portugal and defensive masterclass on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans are urging their club to seal the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt after watching him dominate Cristiano Ronaldo in Netherlands’ friendly win over Portugal.

The Dutch won 3-0 in a hugely convincing display to show the future may be bright after all despite failing to quality for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

De Ligt caught the eye in particular with a superb display in defence against Real Madrid front-man Ronaldo, keeping him quiet and frustrated throughout the game.

Still only 18 years of age and winning just his fifth cap for his country, De Ligt also helped himself to two assists as Holland ran riot against the Euro 2016 winners.

Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt could be a fine signing for Manchester United

United fans are surely not the only ones who noticed his fine performance, but may of them have been vocal on Twitter about getting the Red Devils to go in for the teenager.

Given Jose Mourinho’s side’s issues in defence, there’s no doubt there looks like being a place in the team for De Ligt, who looks sure to be one of the finest defenders in Europe for the next decade or more.

