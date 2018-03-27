Manchester United urged to sign Dutch sensation after two assists vs Portugal and defensive masterclass on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans are urging their club to seal the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt after watching him dominate Cristiano Ronaldo in Netherlands’ friendly win over Portugal.

The Dutch won 3-0 in a hugely convincing display to show the future may be bright after all despite failing to quality for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

De Ligt caught the eye in particular with a superb display in defence against Real Madrid front-man Ronaldo, keeping him quiet and frustrated throughout the game.

Still only 18 years of age and winning just his fifth cap for his country, De Ligt also helped himself to two assists as Holland ran riot against the Euro 2016 winners.

United fans are surely not the only ones who noticed his fine performance, but may of them have been vocal on Twitter about getting the Red Devils to go in for the teenager.

Given Jose Mourinho’s side’s issues in defence, there’s no doubt there looks like being a place in the team for De Ligt, who looks sure to be one of the finest defenders in Europe for the next decade or more.

@ManUtd Lads, this summer pay whatever it takes and get us De Ligt. Sincerely, every United fan there is. Thanks in advance. — Gogo Selvitopu (@GogoSelvitopu12) March 26, 2018

Umtiti and De Ligt would fix all of United’s defensive issues — Jenson?? (@Jezza928) March 26, 2018

Bring De Ligt to United! #AgentTFM — Amruth R (@Amruth_R0907) March 27, 2018

De ligt whippin in crosses now United sign him now — MAJÜUB (@ThaRealN1gga) March 26, 2018

I want a De ligt or De Vrij/Bailly Partership at United ? — Gabe (@VeteranValencia) March 26, 2018

Would kill for Matthijs de Ligt at Utd — Abhiveer Arjun (@abhiveer007) March 26, 2018