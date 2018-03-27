Liverpool line up €120million attacker as they fear losing Mohamed Salah in transfer to Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to sign a big name in attack amid growing speculation that star player Mohamed Salah could seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Reds must be increasingly worried about the future of their top scorer, with Salah’s sensational form this season meaning it’s impossible for elite European sides not to take a strong look at him.

MORE: Liverpool star responds to money-grabbing rumours amid Manchester City transfer links

The Egypt international has majorly surpassed expectations since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer, scoring 36 goals in all competitions despite largely playing as a right winger.

According to Don Balon, Salah is now one of Real Madrid’s top transfer targets and Jurgen Klopp could turn to Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for him up front.

Ousmane Dembele – an ideal fit for Liverpool?

This could prove a decent signing even if losing Salah would be a big blow, with Dembele up there with the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Things haven’t quite worked out for the 20-year-old at Barcelona, but that has been largely due to injuries hampering his progress and seeing him fall out of the thinking of manager Ernesto Valverde.

The France international has recently been linked with Chelsea for as much as €120million by Don Balon, so it’s clear big clubs still rate the youngster highly.

Dembele shone at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Barca and seems an ideal fit for Liverpool and the way they play under Jurgen Klopp.