Pep Guardiola setback as key Man City figure rejects contract offer

Man City forward Gabriel Jesus has established himself as an important part of Pep Guardiola’s success at the club, but reports claim there are contract issues.

Prior to suffering an injury setback in December, the 20-year-old was in fine form as he led the line for City with 10 goals and four assists 27 appearances.

Sergio Aguero has been crucial in filling that void to keep Guardiola’s men on track to win trophies, but naturally given the quality that the Brazilian international already possesses coupled with his age which suggests that there is significant room for development still, City will be desperate to secure his long-term future.

According to The Daily Mail, that might not be so straight-forward, as it’s claimed that he’s rejected a £90,000-a-week contract offer, as he is looking for a deal that breaks the £100k-a-week mark. Further, that could now lead to a delay in negotiations until after the World Cup.

Naturally, that isn’t ideal for any party concerned to have that uncertainty over the summer, as ultimately it now seems as though it’s up to City to put an improved offer on the table to satisfy the youngster’s demands.

Given his improvement and impact at the Etihad, there’s a strong case to be made to do what is necessary to lock him down to a new deal, especially with Aguero revealing this week that he has plans to move on in the future, as noted by Sky Sports.

Time will tell though if Jesus gets the deal that he is looking for. With a real lack of depth in that department, it will be in City’s best interests to reach an agreement.