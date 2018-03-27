Jose Mourinho personally contacts Chelsea target with €45m offer as Man United close in on superb transfer

Manchester United look closer to sealing the transfer of Barcelona defender and rumoured Chelsea target Samuel Umtiti after Jose Mourinho held talks with the player.

This could be an incredible signing for United and speculation is hotting up that Umtiti is edging his way out of Barcelona, according to Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Catalan publication has supposedly stated that Umtiti has been offered a €45million contract – €9m over five years – to move to Old Trafford, more than Barcelona are ready to pay the France international.

On top of that, it has been widely reported that Umtiti has a release clause of just €60m at the Nou Camp, which looks an absolute steal for whichever club can snap him up.

At the moment, United look the favourites, but Chelsea have also been linked with the 24-year-old in recent times and are another side in urgent need of a quality centre-back.

Don Balon recently claimed the Blues were planning talks to sign the former Lyon man, but Mourinho’s supposed personal approach to the player may have swung it in the Red Devils’ favour.

Umtiti is undoubtedly one of the top defenders in Europe and signing him for lower than someone like Virgil van Dijk or for around the same fee as Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker looks like potentially superb business.