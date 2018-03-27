Thomas Tuchel prefers two clubs ahead of Arsenal for damning reason

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel would reportedly be open to a move to the Premier League but has his reservations about taking the Arsenal job.

The German tactician has been strongly linked as having held talks with the Gunners in the last few days, but Sky Sports claim he has not had contact with the north London giants.

Their report states that Tuchel would favour taking over at Bayern Munich or Chelsea, as he is largely more in favour of his next job being at a bigger club playing at the top level in Europe.

This is damning for Arsenal as they look to get back to their best with a top class replacement for Arsene Wenger, but it may be that the Frenchman has dragged them so far down that they’re now set to struggle to get back to where they once were.

A big name looks badly needed to be the next Arsenal manager but if Tuchel is unsure then it remains to be seen if the other leading candidates for the position can also be persuaded.

Tuchel impressed at Borussia Dortmund but is arguably not even the most high-profile name to be linked with the Gunners in recent times given his lack of experience and silverware in his career so far.

It is surely time for Wenger to step down at Arsenal, but the club must also ensure they’re not even worse off once he leaves than they are now, and it will be hard to get a suitable replacement without Champions League football.