Video: Barcelona target bags classy goal, starlet on radar reveals club chief

On the day that Roma sporting director Monchi conceded that Barcelona are interested in Cengiz Under, the starlet showed exactly why.

The 20-year-old joined the Italian giants from Basaksehir last summer, and after overcoming a slow start, he has shown why he is so highly rated.

SEE MORE: Luis Suarez raises concern over Barcelona teammate’s future, Euro giants plot swoop

With six goals and an assist in 24 appearances for Roma so far this season, they’ll be hoping that he can end the season strong and continue to showcase his quality.

However, as reported by The Express, Monchi admitted on Tuesday that he had been informed of Barcelona’s interest, which will naturally make the Italian outfit nervous as to their ability to keep hold of one of their most promising young players.

“Bayram Tutumlu (a Turkish agent) who has a good relationship with Barcelona, told me that they have asked for the boy,” Monchi told Turkish radio station Radyospor, as noted by the Express.

“We do not have any big offers, but many teams will follow him, because he’s young and scoring goals.”

He makes a fair point, and having now taken his goalscoring form to the international stage, as seen below in Turkey’s clash with Montenegro on Tuesday night, Under will arguably only strengthen that reported interest from the Nou Camp.

Nevertheless, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele battling for places in the starting line-up in the attacking third already, it’s questionable as to whether Barcelona really need to strengthen in that department at all.

With goals like this one though, Under will undoubtedly be convincing them that he’s worth possible investment.