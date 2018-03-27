Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Jesse Lingard helps England break deadlock vs Italy

Jesse Lingard was well and truly switched on as his quick free-kick helped England break the deadlock against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Azzurri started the game brightly with Ciro Immobile wasting some early openings to give them a lead and silence the home crowd.

SEE MORE: England WAGS: Perrie Edwards, Ruby Mae and others set for World Cup in Russia this summer

Luigi Di Biagio’s men were made to pay for that, as after Raheem Sterling had been brought down, Lingard responded very quickly to take the free-kick and set Jamie Vardy free down the right side.

The Leicester City forward produced a thunderous finish to send his effort flying into the back of the net past Gianluigi Donnarumma, as he continues his impressive streak in an England shirt.

Having bagged goals against Spain, Holland and now Italy, England fans will be hoping that he can deliver when it truly matters at the World Cup in Russia this summer.