Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker preview: How will height affect the big fight?

With the anticipated Joshua vs Parker fight just days away, stats indicate the New Zealand challenger could struggle against AJ’s height advantage as Parker boxes on average three minutes longer per fight against taller opponents, found Bonuscodebets.co.uk.

Parker boasts an unbeaten 24-0 professional record coming to the Welsh capital this weekend, while Joshua, who turned pro one year after his Kiwi counterpart, currently stands at 20 victories and no defeats.

The British favourite stands at 6’6” (198 centimetres), which gives him a little less than two inches (five centimetres) over 6’4” (193 centimetre) Parker. While that may not sound too substantial on paper, the impact becomes more telling when taking into account that Parker has fought roughly a round more of boxing on average against opponents taller than him until now.

Bonuscodebets.co.uk found that Parker has fought six opponents taller than him, lasting a cumulative time of one hour, 48 minutes and 16 seconds in the ring with those foes and boxing a total of 38 rounds. This equates to an average fight time of 18 minutes and three seconds, while the average number of rounds fought was 6.3.

Compare that with the 13 fights he’s had against rivals shorter than him. Those 13 fights lasted a combined three hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds—an average of 15 minutes, 24 seconds per fight.

That three-minute differential in favour of shorter opponents holds true in rounds fought, too, as Parker has fought a total of 70 rounds in those 13 matchups, equal to an average 5.4 rounds per fight.

Four of Parker’s past opponents—three of whom were among the first four fixtures of his professional career—had no height statistics available. Those missing samples were Dean Garmonsway, Terry Tuteru, Dontay Pati and Jason Pettaway.

That being said, it’s perhaps the four-inch (10-centimetre) reach disadvantage that Parker should be more wary of, having only ever fought one foe who can beat Joshua’s 208cm reach (Alexander Dimitrenko’s reach is 211 centimetres).

Joshua’s record against opponents based on height offered little in terms of correlation between taller and shorter opponents, owing to his general domination across the board, whereas the signs look more telling for Parker when he’s forced to face an opponent bigger than him.

