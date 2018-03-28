Manchester United offer contract to £42m Chelsea transfer target as agent jets to England for talks

Manchester United are reportedly in contract talks with Bayern Munich midfielder and rumoured Chelsea transfer target Arturo Vidal.

The Red Devils look to be ahead of the Blues in the running to sign Vidal at the moment if reports from his native Chile are to be believed.

The 30-year-old’s agent is supposedly in England to discuss a deal, with United offering a four-year contract worth £240,000 a week, according to La Cuarta, as translated by the Metro.

The Metro add that Chelsea had also been potential suitors for the South American midfielder, only for the club to be unwilling to back manager Antonio Conte with enough money to do a deal.

Vidal has been a key player for Bayern and has also shone for Juventus in a hugely successful career at the top level of European football.

It could be that the Chile international will now test himself in the Premier League as well, with United certainly in need of a player of his calibre in the middle of the park.

Jose Mourinho faces losing Michael Carrick to retirement at the end of the season, as well as Marouane Fellaini as he nears the end of his contract.

Vidal seems ideal to fill the void left by Carrick and is one of many similar types of midfield player to be linked with United in recent times.

Calciomercato have linked them with the likes of Toni Kroos and Marco Verratti, while Diario Gol claim they’re also in for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.