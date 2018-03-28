Big blow for Barcelona: key Blaugrana duo could be set to miss crucial Sevilla clash

Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen could both be set to miss Barcelona’s crucial clash against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

The Sun have reported that the duo are doubts due to injury, with boss Ernesto Valverde fearful that he will be without the duo for the Blaugrana’s trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium this weekend.

WIN up to £1m for picking 6 Correct Scores from this weekend’s action (and it’s free!) If you’re doing well at half-time, you can cash-out for a tidy profit! Just Follow THIS LINK to register and play Betfair’s Pick 6 (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

MORE: Barcelona set for transfer scrap with Real Madrid, rivals fight over five targets

The news outlet are also stating that the Messi, who didn’t play at all over the international break, has sustained a problem with him hamstring, with German Ter Stegen picking up a blow to his knee whilst with Die Mannschaft.

Both Messi and Ter Stegen have been absolutely fantastic for the Blaugrana this campaign, with both putting in solid campaigns that could see either given the club’s player of the season award.

Messi has pulled the Spanish giants through the dirt to grind out victories on more than one occasion this campaign, with Ter Stegen also putting in valiant performances that have helped the club maintain the best defence in Europe’s top five leagues.

Barcelona need to beat Sevilla, their most difficult away game left this season in the league, in order to at least keep up their 11 point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid and inch themselves closer to yet another La Liga title.

If Valverde’s side are to miss both Ter Stegen and Messi, they’ll need to find someone else to step up the plate and guide them towards victory against Vincenzo Montella’s side.