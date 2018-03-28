Agent confirms: Chelsea on brink of beating Manchester United & Manchester City to striker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of beating Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to the transfer of PSV striker Jayden Braaf.

According to the Sun, the Blues have nearly completed a deal for the talented 15-year-old forward, who has shone for the Netherlands at youth level.

The report mentions interest from United and City as well, while West Ham and Bayern Munich are also believed to have been in contention.

Chelsea are known for snapping up young talent from around the globe at a young age, and though they rarely make into their first-team, they tend to loan them out to raise their market value and sell them on for considerable profit.

This has backfired in the past with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah going on to shine for their rivals after being let go too early, though all in all it seems a sensible strategy.

Chelsea will hope Braaf has the talent to eventually make it into their senior side, and signing him at such a young age should give them a chance to get a good look at him and develop him as they’d like.

The teenager’s agent confirmed a verbal agreement was in place, saying: ‘We have reached an agreement in principle for Jayden to join Chelsea.

‘But it is a verbal agreement. Nothing has yet been put in writing.’