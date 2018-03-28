Video: Philippe Coutinho says he doesn’t like Liverpool fans’ chant about him

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho was not happy at being shown one of the new chants going around about him after his move to Barcelona in January.

The Brazil international was a star player for the Reds during his time at Anfield, though in fairness they haven’t missed him too much since he left with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in tremendous form.

Coutinho was approached after playing for Brazil against Germany and asked if he liked this viral chant that’s been going around, whose lyrics include a reference to selling him, but still being good. Classic football banter, basically.

Still, Coutinho was asked if he liked it and answered ‘no’ rather grumpily before walking off, as seen in the clip below.

The 25-year-old clearly can’t take a bit of a joke – perhaps it hurts not feeling needed, though surely he should be happy to see his old club getting on alright without him?

Confusing behaviour from Coutinho, but here’s the chant for you to enjoy in full below: