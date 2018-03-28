Manchester United star tells team-mate club have opened talks over superstar transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly let slip to one of his Spain team-mates that Jose Mourinho has a major transfer in the works.

According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils shot-stopper told Sergio Ramos about Mourinho’s pursuit of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together on international duty with Spain.

The 27-year-old is said to be close with Ramos and has picked up on information regarding United’s transfer dealings, Diario Gol claims.

It is reported that super-agent Jorge Mendes has already held initial talks over a possible deal to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford in a stunning move.

The Portugal international has long been linked with one day rejoining United from Madrid, though so far it has never materialised.

It could be now, however, that the 33-year-old will look for one more big move before his career is done as there have been some signs of decline at Real this term.

Ronaldo started the season poorly before exploding into life again in the second half of this campaign, showing he clearly still has bags of ability, though it is little surprise that he perhaps cannot any longer do it over the course of an entire club season.

Still, United fans would surely love to see him back and it looks like Mourinho is also keen to bring him in to strengthen his misfiring attack, with Alexis Sanchez proving a big disappointment since joining from Arsenal in January, while youngsters Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have only shone in fits and bursts this term.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time and surely still has it in him to shine in the Premier League.

