Great news for Man United: £17M star gives Red Devils encouraging fitness boost ahead of Swansea clash

Man United and England ace Ashley Young is reportedly confident that the supposed injury he sustained against Italy this week will not keep him out of the Red Devils’ clash against Swansea on Saturday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 32-year-old is optimistic that he’ll be able to make Jose Mourinho’s side’s clash against the Swans this week, after he suffered a knock late on in the Three Lions’ match against the Azzurri on Tuesday.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Red Devils could be missing four of their stars for Swansea’s visit to Old Trafford, however it’s looking like Young may not be one of those.

Young, who joined the Red Devils from Aston Villa for £17M in 2011 (fee as per the BBC), has really shown his worth for Mourinho’s side since the former Blues boss arrived at Old Trafford.

As well as being used in midfielder, the England international has also been heavily used as a left-wing-back by Mourinho, a position he seems to be very comfortable in despite it not being his most familiar.

Young’s effectiveness from crosses, as well as his quality on the ball, has seen the player work his way back into the England team, with the 32-year-old being handed a start against Italy at Wembley this past week.

If Young if fit for the Swansea clash, this’ll come as a big boost for the home side, who would’ve certainly missed his presence over on that left hand side.