Isco next club odds: Who could sign Real Madrid star?

Isco has casted doubts over his future at Real Madrid beyond the World Cup.

The playmaker starred for Spain vs Argentina last night as he scored a brilliant hattrick in a thumping 6-1 friendly win over Argentina, and is likely to have plenty of suitors after struggling for regular playing time at Los Blancos.

He admitted that he may not have the “trust” of manager, Zinedine Zidane, compared to his country’s coach, Julen Lopetegui.

His comments after last night’s game are sure to alert a host of top clubs around Europe looking to add the diminutive schemer in their ranks.

Speaking to Argentine reporters after the game, Isco said: “I have the confidence of the coach [Julen Lopetegui] and maybe in Madrid I have not won that yet.

“That’s why the national team is so important for me as it gives me life.

“If I am not starting and don’t have continuity for my club then I must seize all my chances.

“I aim to be a starter for both my club and international team but the only way I can do that is to keep working hard. There are many great players at Real Madrid, maybe I am the problem.”

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs to be in the running to seal the transfer of £87 million-rated Real Madrid star Isco this summer.

