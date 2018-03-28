Chelsea ready to pay big to seal transfer of £87million Manchester United target

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to be in the running to seal the transfer of £87million-rated Real Madrid star Isco this summer.

The Spain international shone for his country last night as he bagged a hat-trick in a stunning 6-1 friendly win over Argentina, and is likely to have plenty of suitors after struggling for regular playing time at the Bernabeu.

MORE: Barcelona rival Real Madrid for transfer of Chelsea star who could replace Manchester United target

Don Balon recently claimed Isco was leaning towards a transfer to Manchester City whilst also having an offer from Manchester United.

The latest from Don Balon is Chelsea are also among those ready to bid big for the 25-year-old, with offers coming in from as many as four clubs, some for as much as £87million.

Don Balon lists City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as the other potential suitors for Isco, but this seems the first time Chelsea’s name has come up as a genuine option.

There certainly seems to be room for Isco in this Blues squad, with Antonio Conte’s side looking in need of strengthening and more depth after a disappointing campaign.

Chelsea could miss out on the top four after a flurry of poor signings, particularly in midfield with the likes of Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko failing to make an impact.

Isco could certainly be a far superior option in that area and Chelsea would surely be able to tempt him with the offer of more first-team football.