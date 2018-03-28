Man City eager to tie down £180,000-a-week star to new deal amid Real Madrid interest

Man City are reportedly keen to offer England international Raheem Sterling a new deal with the club, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the former Liverpool wide-man.

The Mirror are stating that Sterling is currently on £180,000-a-week, and that Los Blancos are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the player.

The news outlet are also stating the the Premier League leaders are prepared to offer the England star a pay rise of 50% on his current deal, meaning that the player would take home an absolute fortune every week should he agree a new deal with the club.

This season Sterling has been in top form, with the England international managing to score 20 goals and bag 10 assists in 37 appearances, a phenomenal return.

The former Liverpool star’s upturn in form is mainly down to the influence of manager Pep Guardiola, who seems to have completely rejuvenated the winger since his arrival.

Sterling’s goals and overall play has gone a fair way to helping his club establish a 16 point lead at the top of the Premier League table and reach the quarter finals of the Champions League.

If Man City do end up tying Sterling down to a new deal, it’ll come as a big boost for the club, who would hate to lose the player to a rival.