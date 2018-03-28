Good news, Manchester United: Real Madrid take Jose Mourinho’s advice by targeting £43m transfer

Jose Mourinho recently told Real Madrid where to go when it came to a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, and it seems they’ve listened.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with an interest in De Gea, with BBC Sport noting that they were close to bringing him in back in 2015 before the deal broke down in strange circumstances late on.

De Gea has only continued his remarkable rise at Old Trafford since then, and is now regarded as quite possibly the best shot-stopper in the world after a number of heroic displays for the Red Devils.

Still, Marca claim that Real are now cooling their interest in the Spain international and focusing instead on £43million-rated Roma goalkeeper Alisson as their priority target.

The Brazilian has established himself as another of the top ‘keepers in Europe this season and would make a fine alternative to De Gea after Mourinho was recently quoted as telling Madrid to back off.

When asked a few weeks ago about the prospect of De Gea going to Real Madrid, Goal quote Mourinho’s response as being: ‘I don’t know what Real Madrid’s intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player.’

Mourinho’s powers of persuasion are clearly as strong as ever!

Chelsea fans will also be happy as Marca also mention Real’s cooling interest in Thibaut Courtois, as they believe Alisson would be cheaper than him and De Gea.