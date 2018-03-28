Man Utd vs Swansea TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

The international break is over and Manchester Utd resume their Premier League campaign against Swansea.

The Red Devils sit just two points ahead of Liverpool, but will look to extend their impressive run of form and cement their Champions League spot, as they have a game in hand.

Third-placed Liverpool have played a game more than United and face Crystal Palace before kick-off at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard will be hoping to carry his international form for his club.

Swansea, have turned their form around under Carlos Carvalhal, losing just twice in the Premier League since his appointment and in their last game they held on resolutely with 10 men to draw with Huddersfield 0-0.

What time is Man Utd vs Swansea kick-off?

Man Utd vs Swansea will be held on Saturday, February 24.

The game will be played at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Man Utd vs Swansea TV channel?

Sadly this match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Man Utd vs Swansea team news

Antony Martial (ankle) recovered from injury to play for France midweek, but Scott McTominay (ankle) is a doubt after withdrawing from the Scotland squad after making his debut.

Ander Herrera (thigh) could return after a month out, but Marcos Rojo (knock), Phil Jones (thigh) and Daley Blind (ankle) are not expected to feature.

As for the Swans, Renato Sanches (thigh) and Angel Rangel (groin) will be assessed ahead of the game, but Leroy Fer (calf) and Wilfried Bony (knee) are out.

Jordan Ayew is serving a three-man ban for a straight red card.

Man Utd vs Swansea odds

Man Utd – 1/5

Draw – 11/2

Swansea – 17/1