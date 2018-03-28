Barcelona rival Real Madrid for transfer of Chelsea star who could replace Manchester United target

Barcelona are reportedly ready to rival Real Madrid for the transfer of Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso as they look to strengthen in defence this summer.

Both clubs seemingly view Alonso as an ideal signing at centre-back, with Ernesto Valverde perhaps about to face problems in that area of the pitch.

Don Balon suggest Barca could move ahead of Real in the battle for the Spaniard, with Valverde keen on a more experienced option at the back over youngster Yerry Mina.

Another issue in central defence could be the unresolved future of key player Samuel Umtiti, who seems unwilling to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Sport (translated by Sport Witness) claim United have been in touch about signing the 24-year-old, who could earn more money with a move to Old Trafford.

Alonso’s versatility means he could adjust well to playing centrally for Barcelona, but it’s clear he’s a different style of defender from Umtiti altogether.

Chelsea will also be desperate not to sell such an important member of their first-team after a difficult season as it’s now vital they keep the core of their squad together to rebuild next year.