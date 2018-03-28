Real Madrid chief set to active €30M release clause to beat Barcelona to transfer of Spanish star

Real Madrid are reportedly set to active the €30M release clause of Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz in order to beat Barcelona to the signing of the player.

Don Balon are reporting that the Blaugrana are interested in the central midfielder, and that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez isn’t eager to see the player end up in Catalonia for next season and is set to pay the player’s release clause to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news outlet have also stated that the club have realised that signing Ruiz is important, as both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could be departing the club in the near future.

21-year-old Ruiz has really burst onto the scenes for Real Betis this season, with the midfielder impressive fans and onlookers with his level of ability at such a young age.

This season, the Spaniard has managed to amass a total of two goals and six assists in 25 appearances in La Liga, a good return for a player of his age.

His performances this campaign have gone a long way to helping Los Verdiblancos establish themselves in the race for Europa League qualification for next season, with his side currently sitting in eighth, just four points behind Villarreal, who sit in fifth.

Should Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the transfer of Ruiz, it could prove to be a big signing for the club in the long term.