Real Madrid could face competition from European giants in race for transfer of €32M Juventus star

PSG could be set to do battle with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid in the race to sign Juventus and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Don Balon are stating that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is prepared to double the midfielder’s wages in order to steal the player from under the noses of Real Madrid.

The news outlet are also stating that the player has also attracted interest from Los Blancos, and that Florentino Perez eager to sure up his side’s midfield as both Toni Kroos and Luka Modrid may be leaving the club in the near future.

Since moving to Juventus from Roma for €32M in the summer of 2016 (fee as per the Guardian), Pjanic has managed to establish himself as one of the key figures for the Old Lady.

Since joining the reigning Italian champions, the former Roma star has managed to clock up a total of 121 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, scoring 16 times and assisting 21.

The midfielder’s wide passing range and quality vision has seen some label the 27-year-old as one of the best midfielders in Italy, and for good reason.

If Madrid are serious about Pjanic, it seems they’ll have to fend off some pretty serious competition from PSG in order to sign the Bosnian international.