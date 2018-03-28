Real Madrid could to turn to €50M back-up should they fail to land transfer of Man United superstar

Real Madrid could reportedly turn their attentions to AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma if they fail to secure a deal for Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea in the summer.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants have two other ‘keepers lined up should De Gea not end up moving to the Bernabeu in the summer, with these being the aforementioned Italian and Roma ‘keeper Alisson.

The news outlet are also reporting that the young Italian would set the Spanish giants back €50M, price that should be viewed as a bargain for a player of his quality.

Since breaking onto the footballing scene a few years ago, Donnarumma has constantly impressed fans with his ability and potential.

The 19-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 114 appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, keeping 42 clean sheets in the process, a phenomenal record for a player of his age.

This campaign, the young shot-stopper has already managed to clock up 19 shut outs in a total of 42 appearances, meaning he keeps out the opposition around once every two games, a fantastic record.

If Madrid do miss out on De Gea, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise if they manage to bring Donnarumma to the Santiago Bernabeu because of it.