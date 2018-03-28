Real Madrid unwilling to meet Liverpool star’s asking price, Manchester United transfer target lined up as alternative

Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to pay Liverpool’s asking price for the transfer of in-form forward Mohamed Salah, according to Don Balon.

The Reds are said to be commanding as much as €200million for the Egypt international, who has been in sensational goal-scoring form in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Video: Philippe Coutinho says he doesn’t like Liverpool fans’ chant about him

Salah’s 36 goals in all competitions has seen him make history for the club as the player to score the most goals in their first season at Anfield, eclipsing the 33 scored by Fernando Torres back in 2007/08.

Unsurprisingly, this has top clubs taking note of his performances, but Liverpool are not about to give up on another of their biggest names that easily after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

Don Balon claim this will see Real Madrid switch their focus to Juventus front-man Paulo Dybala instead, which could be bad news for Manchester United.

TMW recently claimed the Red Devils sent scouts to Wembley to watch Dybala in action in the Champions League as he hit the winning goal for Juve against Tottenham.

Real could now be the main contenders for the Argentine’s signature, and there’s no doubt he could be an ideal addition to a side whose front three has gone off the boil for much of this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in great form at the moment but got off to a slow start, while Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have not been themselves and surely need replacing.