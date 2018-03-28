Take note, Jose: Former Man United defender gives possible solution for Red Devils to get most out of Paul Pogba

Former Man United star David May has said that the best way for Jose Mourinho to get the best out of Man United’s Paul Pogba is to let the player express himself.

As reported by the Daily Star, who are re-reporting from 888Sport, May, who played for the Red Devils between the years of 1994 and 2003, has said that by letting the Frenchman express himself freely on the pitch, United may be able to get the best out of him.

Speaking about Pogba, May said “Jose is trying to play him in his right position to get the best out of him and maybe he needs another holding midfielder to say ‘right go on then, you go off and express yourself’.”

May also added “I do think that playing on the left side of a three is his best position and from there came his best performance which was at Everton away.”

Since joining United from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee, Pogba has struggled to impress all fans and critics with his performances.

In 85 appearances for the Red Devils, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 12 goals and 16 assists, a decent record considering that Pogba is often made to play quite deep in midfield.

Despite this, some fans haven’t been fully convinced with the France international level of performances, as some fans have said that they expect the 25-year-old to contribute more to the Red Devils’ overall play than he usually does.

Pogba’s signing has also limited a few of his United teammates in terms of their attacking output, as players such as Ander Herrera have been made to sacrifice going forward in order to accommodate the midfielder’s want to drive forward at will.

Should Mourinho listen to May’s advice, it’ll be interesting to see what the former Chelsea boss does with his United side to accommodate Pogba.