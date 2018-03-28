Transfer boost for Chelsea: €150M-rated Real Madrid ace to depart club should PSG superstar secure transfer

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of Marco Asensio, with it being reported that the Spaniard is to depart Real Madrid should the Spanish giants be successful in their pursuit of Neymar.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Spanish international has said to club president Florentino Perez that is the PSG superstar secures a move to the club, he will leave.

The news outlet are also stating that if Neymar arrives, Asensio will be relegated to the substitutes bench, something that the player surely wouldn’t be too happy with.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Chelsea are interested in Asensio and would be willing to pay up to €150M for him, implying that this is what they rate him at, meaning that this news should be music to the ears of Chelsea fans and Roman Abramovich.

Signing Neymar may not be the greatest thing in the world for Real Madrid, as if it ultimately seals the departure of the Spaniard, that may be a bigger loss for Los Blancos that it first seems.

Asensio is one of the brightest young talents in world football, and has shown time and time again that he is capable of producing some truly breathtaking moments on a football pitch.

His performance against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this season was one that Neymar himself would’ve been proud of, with the Spaniard scoring two absolutely sensational goals to help his side secure a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Blaugrana.

If Asensio does leave, whichever club ends up securing his signature is sure to have one hell of a player on their hands regardless of how much he costs them.