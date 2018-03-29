AC Milan transfer news: €40m+ target remains on radar, flop’s exit could be problematic

As he continues to impress for Lyon this season, AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Memphis Depay this summer.

Putting a difficult spell at Man Utd behind him, the 24-year-old has bagged 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances for the French outfit this year, showing that he has rediscovered some of his better form.

With Milan desperately in need to strengthen in the wide positions, particularly in terms of adding pace and a different dynamic to the one offered by technically gifted individuals such as Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu, Depay would seemingly fit the bill.

According to Calciomercato, the Dutchman is expected to cost between €40m-€50m this summer, but while it’s noted that the Rossoneri are keen on snapping him up, much will depend on the UEFA ruling on their financial position and if they qualify for the Champions League.

Milan have been a side transformed under Gennaro Gattuso, winning five consecutive Serie A games and going unbeaten in 10 as they continue to close the gap on their rivals for a top-four finish.

With decisive games coming up against Juventus and Inter, it could all depend on the outcomes of these two encounters and it may well have a knock-on effect in terms of determining their budget for the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, one player who could be on his way out of the San Siro is Nikola Kalinic, with the Croatian forward struggling to make a positive impact since his summer arrival from Fiorentina.

He’s managed just four goals in 30 appearances, falling down the pecking order behind Patrick Cutrone and Andre Silva in recent weeks.

However, as per Calciomercato, he isn’t open to a move to China, and so unless a club in Europe is interested and comes forward with an offer, Milan may struggle to get him off the books.

Kalinic has been valued highly by both former boss Vincenzo Montella and Gattuso, as evidenced by the number of games he’s played, but as he continues to fail to deliver goals consistently, it will surely lead to a potential replacement this summer.