Arsenal injury news: Huge triple boost for Gunners ahead of Stoke City clash

With the international break over, Arsenal will get back to action this weekend when they host Stoke City at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have it all to do if they still harbour hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, as they currently sit 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with just eight games to go.

In turn, they’d arguably be sensible to prioritise the Europa League in order to secure a path back to Europe’s top table in the Champions League next season, but to build momentum and confidence, they’ll be eager to keeping winning domestically too.

Arsene Wenger could be given a major boost in their bid to do just that, as Sky Sports report on how Jack Wilshere has recovered from injury and will be available to face Stoke this weekend.

The 26-year-old was ruled out of action for England over the break due to a knee injury, but evidently it wasn’t serious enough to keep him sidelined for long.

That will be a massive relief for all concerned, and Wilshere will now hope to end the season well, help Arsenal achieve their objectives and ensure he’s on the plane to Russia for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, as noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweets below, that isn’t where the good news stops for Arsenal either.

No Arsene Wenger this morning due to illness…. Steve Bould takes the press conference. “Jack Wilshere should be okay for Sunday, Lacazette is also training and could be involved.” #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 29, 2018

It’s added that Alexandre Lacazette has been back in training, and assistant manager Steve Bould, who stood in for Arsene Wenger in Thursday’s press conference due to illness, revealed that the French striker could feature against the Potters too.

In truth, Lacazette has found life difficult in his first season in England, but especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible in the Europa League, Arsenal will be delighted to welcome him back to the fold and potentially give him some minutes ahead of facing CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals.

Further, Dinnery also adds that Aaron Ramsey returned to training this week, and so at a time when the Gunners need as close to a fully-fit squad as possible to finish strong, they could get their wish with three key players returning from knocks.