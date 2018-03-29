Bad news for AC Milan, PL side favourites to land Arsenal star if exit materialises

Everton are reportedly favourites to secure the signing of Jack Wilshere if the AC Milan target moves on from Arsenal this summer.

The 26-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and with just a matter of months to go, a renewal doesn’t appear to be imminent.

In turn, it has raised real doubts over his future amid transfer speculation linking several clubs with an interest in a possible free transfer, but according to The Daily Star, it’s Everton who are in prime position to swoop should he leave the Emirates.

That will be a blow to AC Milan who have been linked with a move for the England international, as noted by Calciomercato, as the Italian giants are said to be very keen in order to bolster their midfield options.

Gennaro Gattuso has relied heavily on midfield trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie since taking charge in November, and with a lack of real quality in depth, that is arguably an area that they will have to prioritise this summer.

With an ability to pair technical quality with grit and mobility, Wilshere would arguably be a perfect fit for Serie A, but it appears as though Everton are currently leading the race for his signature if he is to leave north London.

Arsenal will surely be desperate to keep him though, as having overcome his injury setbacks to prove his worth this season, albeit he has just suffered an issue which ruled him out of action for England over the international break, it seems like a sensible decision to prolong his stint with the Gunners.

Further, he remains a popular figure with the supporters having come through the youth ranks, and so they’ll undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed if they have to bid him farewell, especially on a free transfer.