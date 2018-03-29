Barcelona plot swoop for talented starlet, eventual successor for Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a swoop for a potential replacement for Paco Alcacer, should he opt to leave the Nou Camp this summer, while also planning for the long-term future too.

The Catalan giants are already light in that department behind Luis Suarez, and so should they lose the Spaniard, it would be a sensible move to bring in a replacement for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, that could see them move for Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg, with a view of him eventually replacing Suarez in the starting line-ip after initially acting as a back-up option.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Eredivisie giants to this point, scoring 30 goals in 69 games since arriving from Silkeborg in 2016.

While there is an argument to suggest that it would be better for his career and development to stay with them to play regularly and improve with experience, it remains to be seen whether or not that’s his priority if Barcelona come knocking.

From a Barca perspective though, it’s a sensible transfer strategy. Although Suarez still has plenty left in the tank, he’ll need cover in the immediate future if Alcacer moves on, while the Catalan giants would potentially be simultaneously putting in place a long-term plan to ensure that they won’t be left light if the Uruguayan suffers a real decline in form moving forward.

That would undoubtedly give Dolberg an opportunity to adjust and settle with less pressure. Firstly though, it remains to be seen if Barcelona do make a move that is deemed acceptable by Ajax, and then if the starlet is willing to sacrifice playing time to be patient with the La Liga giants.