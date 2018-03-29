Double AC Milan contract renewal boost, fundamental duo tipped to pen new terms

AC Milan have improved dramatically as a collective under Gennaro Gattuso, but key individuals have certainly stepped up during their upturn in form.

Patrick Cutrone’s goals have been key, as the 20-year-old has bagged 15 in 37 appearances in all competitions in his first full season as a fully-fledged senior player.

Having shown an impressive ability to be in the right place at the right time on countless occasions, he has the poacher’s touch, and with his whole career still ahead of him, the Rossoneri should undoubtedly be eager to secure his long-term future.

According to Calciomercato, that is in place to happen as despite the appeal of moving outside of Italy as interest has grown, it’s claimed that his agent has all-but confirmed that his client will sign a renewal in the coming months.

That isn’t the only bit of good news for Milan fans either, as while one of their youth products looks set for a new deal, so too does their defensive rock over the past few months.

Alessio Romagnoli was signed from Roma in 2015, and the 23-year-old has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for Milan.

He’s seemingly gone from strength to strength this year with the experience and guidance of Leonardo Bonucci next to him, particularly after the switch to a back four, and so he is now fundamental to Milan’s progression in the coming years.

As per Calciomercato, there is a belief that he will also put pen to paper on a renewal, and on this occasion they’ve provided more details as Romagnoli is expected to sign a contract which will keep him at the San Siro until 2023, while he’ll earn €4m-a-year.

Based on his form this season, he’s more than deserving of a new deal. Importantly though, he still has a long way to go and he can certainly establish himself as a pillar of the Milan side moving forward.