‘I knew you’d save me’ – The tweet Jamie Carragher deleted after thanking Aussie cricket stars

Jamie Carragher was suspended by Sky earlier this month after being filmed spitting out of his car after being goaded on his way home.

Having since made an apology, and as he waits for a decision to be made on his long-term future with the broadcasting giants, the limelight in the sports world has certainly been diverted elsewhere over the past few days.

SEE MORE: Video: Jamie Carragher spits at 14-year-old Manchester United fan after Liverpool defeat, set for talks over Sky future

It follows Australian cricket captain Steven Smith being banned for a year after the ball-tampering storm in South Africa, while coach Darren Lehmann stepped down as coach in the aftermath of the controversy.

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have also been hit with bans as Australian cricket has been left reeling by the situation which has undoubtedly tarnished the reputation of those involved, but Carragher decided that he’d aim a hilarious dig at the pair having posted the below tweet.

As per The Sun though, he has since deleted the tweet as he was blasted for it by other users, as seen below. They clearly haven’t forgotten the controversy that he was involved in not too long ago and didn’t think it was appropriate, and reminded him about it.

It will likely be a while until the former Liverpool defender will be able to move on, and while some may have found his tweet funny, others found it less so and it merely opened him up for more criticism.

Carragher deleted it but…. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/Gj2Sp0n6hJ — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 29, 2018

Carragher deleted this earlier ?? pic.twitter.com/Z21DslZBYZ — TheFooTypster (@TheFooTypster) March 29, 2018

@Carra23 @SkySportsNews @SKYSP0RTSF000T @SkySportsMNF this is the man you want to keep in a job!!!! No shame, no remorse. Horrible man. I shall be cancelling sky. — Ryan Jones (@jonesryan8611) March 29, 2018

At least they didn’t spit at a child. — The Bran (@TheBran3) March 29, 2018

Wow, you need a new media manger. Spitting in the face of a kid and you congratulate others, awesome tweet grub pic.twitter.com/2DIoyIUN3R — Tim Dennis (@timothyd79) March 29, 2018