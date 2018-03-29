Jose Mourinho set for CRUCIAL talks with Man Utd players, expected to CLARIFY comments

Jose Mourinho has been very public with his criticism of some of his Man Utd players in recent weeks, and it’s claimed that he will hold clear-the-air talks with the squad.

From his touchline berating of Luke Shaw during the FA Cup win over Brighton before hooking him at half-time, to ongoing speculation over his relationship with Paul Pogba deteriorating.

A lot has been said about his current situation with the squad, and whether or not his public criticism isn’t going down well with them and ultimately creating more tension and problems.

As per The Sun, the Portuguese tactician is aiming to sort that all out this week, as he’ll hold clear-the-air talks with his players in order to solve any issues and move forward.

Ultimately, this has to be seen as a positive step as it should remove any false speculation or issues between the relevant parties and get them focused on the end of the season.

Man Utd still have work to do to secure second place in the Premier League as they’ll want to keep the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham at bay, while they’ll also be desperate to avoid ending the campaign empty-handed and so the FA Cup is of paramount importance.

The hope from their perspective will be that these talks are positive, but it remains to be seen whether or not the likes of Shaw and Pogba have any possible issues put to rest finally.