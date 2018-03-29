Major concern for Man Utd: Euro giants make progress in prising away star man, eye double raid

Man Utd are reportedly set to become increasingly anxious in their bid to keep an important figure at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

With 11 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances so far this season and despite not always being a regular starter for Jose Mourinho, Anthony Martial has proven that he has a crucial role to play for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: REVEALED: The CRUCIAL job Man Utd are lining up for Michael Carrick after retirement

Still only 22 years of age, he has the opportunity to develop and improve further and so it doesn’t seem to make too much sense from a United perspective to risk losing him.

According to Calciomercato, that’s exactly what could now happen as they claim that Juventus are making positive progress in their bid to prise him away from Manchester, with Blaise Matuidi said to have relayed a willingness to join them from Martial’s side.

That’s understandable in truth as the French international has seen competition for places increase this season with the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez, at a time where he was already struggling to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the line-up.

With Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all battling for a place behind Romelu Lukaku, perhaps a move elsewhere could benefit Martial in terms of playing regularly and being given a more prominent role, something that Juve could offer him.

Nevertheless, the same argument could be made against a move to Turin. Massimiliano Allegri already has Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi at his disposal, so Martial would have to climb a pecking order there too to support talisman Gonzalo Higuain.

Calciomercato add that Matteo Darmian is also being eyed by Juve in a double raid, but that move makes much more sense for all parties concerned as the Italian is certainly considered a reserve option by Mourinho.

He would add quality in the full-back positions for the Serie A giants who are light in that area, while United could invest that money in a player who would feature more prominently for them with Darmian seeking more minutes.