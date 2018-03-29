Man Utd, Real Madrid told to splash out whopping €90m+ for midfield solution

Man Utd could have a headache in midfield this summer, and reports claim that they’ll have to splash out if they wish to find a solution to fill the void.

With Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini on course to become a free agent when his contract expires, it could leave Jose Mourinho short in that department.

In turn, the Portuguese tactician will likely be looking to strengthen, with ESPN noting that both the Red Devils and Real Madrid hold an interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

At just 23 years of age, the Serbian international is expected to improve, mature and develop significantly into a top player, but he’s already having his mark in Serie A now and has shown real promise, thus leading to such interest from top clubs.

With 11 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances from midfield, he has impressed again this season, and club sporting director Igli Tare has now warned any interested parties that Milinkovic-Savic is going to cost in excess of €90m.

“Yes — even much more,” Tare responded when asked if between €80m-€90m was an acceptable valuation of his star man, as noted by SportItalia.

“There have already been offers in this region last summer and we didn’t consider them.”

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not either United or Madrid are willing to make such an investment at this stage of his career, or risk waiting and having to splash out more.

From a Los Blancos perspective, Luka Modric isn’t getting any younger while others have struggled to establish themselves as a regular fixture in the line-up. Adding Milinkovic-Savic would undoubtedly result in a jump up in quality.